Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that Jesse Barbour, chief data scientist for Q2, will co-lead a presentation alongside Eiman Ebrahimi, CEO for Protopia AI, at the AI Summit New York on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at 10:35 a.m. ET on the Finance Stage at the Javits Center.

The session, titled “How Q2 Expands Open Access to the Most Advanced Fraud Detection with a Breakthrough AI Solution,” will highlight how Q2 applies its innovative AI-based solution to enable check fraud detection for its customers and expand open access to computer vision-based fraud detection. By leveraging Protopia AI technology, Q2 has created a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) that Q2’s Sentinel team can use to create a sustainable competitive advantage by rapidly delivering innovative solutions.

Q2's new privacy-preserving fraud detection solution enables banks and credit unions to improve business efficiencies without revealing personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive data. Protopia AI’s Stained Glass Transform™ is the industry’s only software solution that enables service providers like Q2 to create or enhance financial service applications that can operate without needing to access plain source data to make their predictions.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

About Protopia AI

Protopia AI, an ML/AI enablement company has developed a software-only solution that enables its customers to use AI/ML to extract insights from their real data without exposing sensitive information in identifiable form. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.protopia.ai or watch the brief video here: Introducing+Protopia+AI+Stained+Glass+Transform%26trade%3B.

