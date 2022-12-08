First+American+Data+%26amp%3B+Analytics, a leading national provider of property-centric information, risk management and advanced analytics and a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), announced today that Calvin Powell, the division’s chief information officer, has been named one of the winners of HousingWire’s 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters. The HW Tech Trendsetters recognize the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for housing industry clients.

“Over the past 10 years, Calvin has been instrumental in spearheading the development of our patented data extraction technologies that help build and enhance the industry-leading data assets that power the products and solutions our customers rely on,” said Robert Karr aa, president of First American Data & Analytics. “Calvin has helped us set the standard for the products and solutions that are driving digital transformation across the mortgage finance industry.”

An expert in data extraction and technology, Powell was recognized for his role in overseeing the development of the division’s industry-leading property and title search platforms, fraud detection solutions and next-generation AVMs. Under Powell’s leadership, First American Data & Analytics has secured 21 data and technology patents, including several for its advanced optical character recognition technology, which powers the company’s CovenantGuard™and FlexSearch® platforms. CovenantGuard is a first-of-its-kind workflow product that is helping California counties identify and redact the discriminatory covenants in county-recorded real estate documents, as required by a new state law. FlexSearch is an innovative property data search engine that instantly searches the division’sproperty and ownership dataset that includes more than 7.5 billion document images and retrieves the related document images.

“The HW Tech Trendsetters award gives us the opportunity to spotlight the names and faces behind the tech companies that are transforming the housing economy,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief at HousingWire. “These innovators are critical to the outstanding performance of their mortgage and real estate clients and have, yet again, surpassed all expectations by tackling some of housing’s most pressing issues.”

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and advanced analytics. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7.5 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree®, FraudGuard®, RegsData®, First American TaxSource™ and ACI®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title and settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

