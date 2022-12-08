GALVESTON, Texas, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the country faces environmental issues including drought and water quality, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is convening its National Partner Network Annual Meeting to discuss solutions. From November 30 through December 2, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation will bring together over 25 individuals from 15 top environmental organizations across the United States. With a focus on water stewardship and environmental justice issues, the groups will share how they are currently addressing them and collaborate on ways to tackle them in the future.



“We believe that it’s possible to have beautiful outdoor spaces while being mindful of our planet’s natural resources,” says Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “The purpose of our annual meeting is to learn more about the incredible ways our partners are creating unique solutions to environmental challenges and to discuss how we can further partner to improve water stewardship and environmental sustainability.”

Key topics of discussion include: The Drought, Our Opportunity, and Investing in Water Efficiency, Coastal Resiliency, The Future of Landscapes and Gardens, and Climate and Energy Justice. This year’s meeting is in Galveston, Texas, in partnership with the Galveston Bay Foundation.

“We are very excited to host The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation National Partners in person for the first time since 2019. We’ll show them some Texas hospitality as we come together to learn and share ideas about improving our local environments,” said Bob Stokes, president of the Galveston Bay Foundation.

Members of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation’s National Partner Network attending the meeting include Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Alliance for the Great Lakes, Alliance for Water Efficiency, Everglades Foundation, Galveston Bay Foundation, National Association of Conservation Districts, National Recreation and Park Association, New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, New York League of Conservation Voters, North Shore Land Alliance, Ocean Research & Conservation Association, Ohio Environmental Council, Tampa Bay Watch and The Nature Conservancy in Ohio.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation:

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org .

About Galveston Bay Foundation

Established in 1987, the Galveston Bay Foundation is a conservation non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve and enhance Galveston Bay as a healthy and productive place for generations to come. It implements diverse programs in land preservation, habitat restoration, water quality and quantity, STEM education, and advocacy. To learn more, visit galvbay.org or follow @GBayFoundation on Twitter.