McRae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.64 (which includes a special dividend of $.50 per share) per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 14, 2022.

favicon.png?sn=CL52959&sd=2022-12-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-dividend-declared-301692049.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL52959&Transmission_Id=202212011630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL52959&DateId=20221201
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles