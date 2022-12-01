PR Newswire

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.64 (which includes a special dividend of $.50 per share) per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 14, 2022.

