SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited ( IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will provide an update in respect of its current positioning, go-forward opportunities and strategic priorities on Tuesday December 6, 2022 Eastern Time, after the market close.



Iris Energy will host a conference call to discuss its strategic priorities including time for Q&A beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://investors.irisenergy.co/events-and-presentations.

Webcast and Conference Details Date: Tuesday December 6, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / Wednesday December 7 at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time) Participant Registration Link Live Webcast https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=1688A8D8-DC1A-4D88-8297-C0A374C609DF Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10027397-gs6etd.html

Please note, participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after the Company has provided its strategic update. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

100% renewables : Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities

: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team : Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers with cumulative experience in delivering >$25bn in energy and infrastructure projects globally



Contacts

Investors Media Lincoln Tan Jon Snowball Iris Energy Domestique +61 407 423 395 +61 477 946 068 [email protected]

