Iris Energy to Provide Strategic Update and Host Conference Call on December 6, 2022

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited ( IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will provide an update in respect of its current positioning, go-forward opportunities and strategic priorities on Tuesday December 6, 2022 Eastern Time, after the market close.

Iris Energy will host a conference call to discuss its strategic priorities including time for Q&A beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://investors.irisenergy.co/events-and-presentations.

Webcast and Conference Details
Date:Tuesday December 6, 2022
Time:5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / Wednesday December 7 at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time)
ParticipantRegistration Link
Live Webcasthttps://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=1688A8D8-DC1A-4D88-8297-C0A374C609DF
Phone Dial-In with Live Q&Ahttps://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10027397-gs6etd.html

Please note, participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after the Company has provided its strategic update. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

  • 100% renewables: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities
  • Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets
  • Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers with cumulative experience in delivering >$25bn in energy and infrastructure projects globally

Contacts

InvestorsMedia
Lincoln TanJon Snowball
Iris EnergyDomestique
+61 407 423 395+61 477 946 068
[email protected]

To keep updated on Iris Energy’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://investors.irisenergy.co/ir-resources/email-alerts.

ti?nf=ODcwNzQwMSM1MjkzNTU5IzIyMjMyNzQ=
IRIS-ENERGY-LIMITED.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles