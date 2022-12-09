ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited ( BNOX | ASX: BNO) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will present data on the development of an oral tablet formulation of BNC210 for the treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and data on the pharmacometrics analysis and drug reformulation of BNC210 for the treatment of PTSD at the 61st Annual meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) to be held in-person Sunday through Wednesday, December 4-7, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.



Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract #1

Title: Development of an Improved Oral Tablet Formulation of BNC210, a Negative Allosteric Modulator of the Alpha 7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor, Suitable for Evaluation as an Acute Treatment for Social Anxiety Disorder.

Session Type: Poster Session I

Abstract Number: M11

Date and Time: Monday December 5, 2022, 5:30 – 7:30 PM (MST)

Abstract #2

Title: Pharmacometrics Analysis and Drug Reformulation of BNC210 to Optimize its Evaluation in a Phase 2 Trial in PTSD Patients.

Session Type: Poster Session II

Abstract Number: T77

Date and Time: Tuesday December 6, 2022, 5:30 – 7:30 PM (MST)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

General

Ms. Suzanne Irwin

Company Secretary

+61 8 8150 7400

[email protected] Investor Relations

Mr. Connor Bernstein

Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

+1 (650) 524-5143

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner

[email protected]





About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics Limited (ASX: BNO, BNOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead product candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (“SAD”) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (“PTSD”). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions.

www.bionomics.com.au