Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will host a webcast presentation on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss the most recent data-cut from its ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of ADI-001 for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell NHL.

The event will feature Sattva Neelapu, M.D., Professor in the Department of Lymphoma-Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, alongside members of the Adicet management team.

Conference Call and Webcast Event

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by registering under “Presentations & Events” in the investors section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adicetbio.com. Upon registration, all participants will receive a confirmation email with a unique passcode to provide access to the webcast event. To participate via telephone, please join by dialing 1-833-548-0276 (domestic) or 1-646-876-9923 (international) and referencing the conference ID 98173615816.

An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and adaptors (CAds), to enhance selective tumor targeting and facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adicetbio.com.

