Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for November 2022 backed by analyst observations. Monthly asking rents declined for their fourth straight month with the Sunbelt, Las Vegas and Phoenix highlighting the true nature of the deteriorating rent situation.

“While sequential monthly rents have decreased for four straight months, we witnessed a slower decline from October to November, with rents down $6 or 0.4% compared to a decrease of 0.6% just 30 days prior,” said Jay Lybik, National Director of Multifamily Analytics at CoStar Group. “As market conditions slip further out of equilibrium with new deliveries far outpacing demand, we expect monthly rents to continue their downward trend.”

MULTIFAMILY MARKET WEAKENING DESPITE POSITIVE YEAR OVER YEAR RENT GROWTH

National year over year rents continued to remain positive but fell to 4.1% in November compared to 4.8% at the end of October. Miami held the top rent growth spot alongside Midwest and Gateway locations that have gained traction in recent weeks and currently hold positions in the top 10.

None of the top 40 largest markets saw their year over year asking rents expand in the month of November. Historically, the fourth quarter tends to be slower for multifamily, but we’re witnessing a weaker market overall with the downward rent growth and volatile market conditions.

LAS VEGAS, PHOENIX SEE DRAMATIC SLOWING OF GROWTH

The majority of markets with the fastest growing rents throughout 2021 are now seeing the quickest pullback. In particular, Las Vegas and Phoenix have both witnessed a dramatic slowing of growth and sit at the bottom of the annual rent growth ranking for November. Las Vegas’ year over year asking rents decreased from 22.0% in Q4 2021 to 0.4% at the end of November. Phoenix isn’t far behind with year over year rents dropping to 0.4% from 20.8% just eleven months earlier.

SUN BELT, COASTAL CALIFORNIA ROUND OUT WORST PERFORMING RENTAL MARKETS

Sequential rents month over month paint a stark picture of the deteriorating rent landscape. Only nine of the 40 largest markets saw month over month rents holding positive or at zero. In absolute terms, San Jose rents declined the most over the last 30 days, down $28 or 0.9%.

Sunbelt markets constitute five of the 10 worst performing rent growth markets over the past month, with Coastal California markets like the East Bay and San Diego also weakening. However, Raleigh takes the top spot in November with rents retreating by $17 or 1.1%. Seattle wasn’t far behind with a 1.0% rent decrease.

LOOKING AHEAD

For a sign of how fast and deep annual rents have fallen thus far in 2022, Las Vegas and Phoenix are striking examples. Almost a year ago, both of these markets were recording rents up 20% and today, they are just barely positive. With a potential recession looming in the first half of 2023, the current mismatch between supply and demand appears likely to widen even more. Therefore, the downward pressure on rents appears likely to continue across the nation, but especially in over-supplied Sun Belt markets.

