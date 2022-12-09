BMTX Encourages Contributions to Digital Literacy Causes

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, is recognizing the importance of Computer Literacy Day in 2022 and advocates for donations to causes that educate underrepresented groups in tech skills, including Girls Who Code, Girls in Tech, Black Girls Code, and Blacks in Technology. BMTX contributed to these organizations in 2022.

NIIT Limited (National Institute of Information Technology), an Indian multinational skills and talent development corporation, instituted Computer Literacy Day in honor of the company's 20th anniversary as a way to increase computer literacy among people, especially women and children. Though computers have become commonplace, computer literacy day is a reminder to contribute towards making them accessible and easy to understand for those who may face inequities in education or opportunities.

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with computing skills to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Girls in Tech is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating the gender gap in tech. Black Girls Code builds pathways for young women of color to embrace the current tech marketplace as builders and creators by introducing them to computer programming and technology skills.

Blacks In Technology is a global platform for Black people in technology. They are "stomping the divide" by establishing standards for world-class technical excellence serving their members through community, media, and mentorship, providing guidance, and challenging members to offer new standards of innovation.

"The racial and gender digital divide that keeps minorities and women from opportunities to build a better future is staggering," said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX. "Digital literacy is often a bellwether that deciphers privilege or marginalization, and BMTX is passionate about providing a level playing field for disadvantaged populations."

BMTX also sponsored the Concepts for Adaptive Learning (also known as TechKno) "build your own computer" program in 2022. BMTX donated 60 laptops for students to build their computers and gain new technology skills. The mission of Concepts for Adaptive Learning is to increase the knowledge and use of technology for youth and adults, preparing them for success in both school and career and a constantly changing digital society.

Below are links to give to these organizations:

Girls Who Code:

https://give.girlswhocode.com/give/77372/#!/donation/checkout

Girls in Tech:

https://girlsintech.org/donate/

Black Girls Code:

https://wearebgc.org/donate/

Blacks in Technology:

https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net/donate/

Concepts for Adaptive Learning (also known as TechKno):

https://donate.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=108833

