The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) declared a Special Dividend on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.95 per share is payable December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2022.

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation also declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.45 per share is payable December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2022. This is a 2.3% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share.

“Returning cash to shareholders through a secure, growing dividend is an important part of our capital allocation strategy,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. “This is the third year in a row we have increased our quarterly dividend, and we have grown our regular dividend 45% higher on a per-share basis since 2012. After paying the special dividend, we will still have significant capital available to continue growing shareholder value,” stated Mr. Cremers.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, information about the Company’s capital allocation strategy, including its dividend program, as well as its expectations of future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include our share price, the trading volume of our shares, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to us from time to time, our cash flows from operations, general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

