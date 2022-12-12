Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will host a virtual event to discuss initial data from the safety lead-in portion of the ongoing Phase 2 SELECT-AML-1 clinical trial and to review the unmet need in newly diagnosed, unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The event will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The event will feature presentations by Syros management, who will review the initial SELECT-AML-1 data and plans for the randomized portion of the Phase 2 trial, as well as Daniel Pollyea, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, Clinical Director of Leukemia Services, University of Colorado School of Medicine, who will provide his perspective on the evolving treatment landscape.

Initial data from the SELECT-AML-1 trial will also be presented on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in a poster session at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

Initial data from the SELECT-AML-1 trial will also be presented on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in a poster session at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (%40SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

