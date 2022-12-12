Ten growth-stage fintech companies presented their technology at the new FIS® (NYSE: FIS) Innovation Center as part of the 2022 FIS Accelerator Demo Day on Nov. 16. The event was attended by investors, bankers, fintech decisionmakers and community leaders and concluded the seventh year of the FIS+Fintech+Accelerator program.

Neural+Payments won the Demo Day Award for its embedded payments solution that allows banks to send and receive money using a multitude of solutions in the market, putting banks at the center of P2P (peer-to-peer) payments. Other technologies showcased at Demo Day included green banking, lending, financial wellness, data privacy automation, realtime transaction risk management engine, fraud transaction monitoring, cloud-based compliance, earned wage access and regulatory compliance solutions.

“Opening the Innovation Center at our new headquarters with FIS Demo Day was an exciting way to bring hundreds of fintech enthusiasts together to recognize this talent,” said Rob Lee, President, FIS Impact Ventures. “Congratulations to these companies for all their hard work and commitment to building the next generation of financial technology.”

"FIS has been an invaluable partner for the last seven years as we've worked together to introduce more than 70 entrepreneurial innovators from across the globe to a network of industry experts through this world-class fintech accelerator," said Mimi San Pedro, executive director for The Venture Center. "Collaboration between the banking industry, subject-matter experts and our organization will continue to inspire the growth of cutting-edge financial technologies and the success of early-to-growth stage companies poised to advance the financial services industry.”

Each of the ten companies will also pitch their solutions to a wider audience as part of FIS’ Virtual Demo Day on Dec. 7. Anyone is welcome to take part in the online event which will include seven-minute pitch videos, the opportunity to help choose the winner of the Audience Choice Award, and a virtual networking session with company founders. Learn more and register online.

The FIS Fintech Accelerator program is presented by FIS+Impact+Ventures, which actively seeks new fintech startups, provides them with investment support, and nurtures their creative ideas to bring innovative technologies to FIS clients. Impact Ventures represents the largest ready-made ecosystem for fintechs, providing them the unique combination of infrastructure to build on, a vast distribution network to tap, and subject matter expertise to guide them toward success. This is an evolution and culmination of nearly a decade’s worth of work providing support for fintech startups by offering one-on-one guidance complemented by FIS’ deep expertise and industry experience. A significant percentage of FIS clients interact with Accelerator cohorts each year.

Read more about the ten growth-stage fintech companies from the 2022 program in our previous+announcement+or visit www.venturecenter.co%2Ffisfintech.

%3Cb%3EAbout+FIS%3C%2Fb%3E

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (%40FISGlobal).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005127/en/