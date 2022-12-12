Agilent+Technologies+Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the opening of a new Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Lexington, MA, focused on solutions from Agilent genomics and diagnostics product portfolios. The facility will serve as a regional hub for Agilent representatives to showcase and demonstrate both product capabilities and complete workflow solutions to customers.

Hands-on training, education, assay development, and optimization are critical to a laboratory’s success. Scientists are looking for suppliers to support their discovery work and product and solution development efforts. The new Agilent CEC delivers an immersive experience for pathologists, clinicians, and researchers to increase their confidence in using Agilent products to meet the unique needs of their lab. The facility is strategically located where Agilent has a high concentration of genomics and pathology customers who can easily access the CEC.

The new CEC boasts an efficient layout to demonstrate workflows for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and pathology in clinical and research applications. It also provides a location for novel application development and collaborations. The suite of Agilent genomics and pathology instrumentation, paired with the expertise of Agilent’s technical staff, provides the necessary combination to support customers with needed comprehensive training while continuing to foster collaboration between Agilent and their customers.

“The Agilent genomics and diagnostics customer base continues to expand, and we are committed to supporting their success through hands-on and virtual training experiences,” said Sam Raha, president of Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group. “We are thrilled to open this innovative new Customer Experience Center in Lexington, designed as a modern laboratory to facilitate highly interactive education, training, and collaboration with our customers.”

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide.

