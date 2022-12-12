IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, announced today it has been prioritized by the United States Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) to pursue a Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB).

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. As the primary governance and decision-making body for FedRAMP, the JAB is comprised of the Chief Information Officers from the Department of Homeland Security, General Services Administration, and Department of Defense.

“Prioritization to pursue a P-ATO is an important step towards expanding the deployment of the IronNet Collective Defense platform into more federal agencies. As cyber attacks become increasingly more sophisticated, any organization that is still attempting to defend its networks alone is accepting unnecessary risk,” said General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, CEO and Founder of IronNet. “Our unique Collective Defense platform includes advanced behavioral analytics and leverages a sophisticated expert system to reduce false positives in order to defend against global cyber attacks. We’re committed to the FedRAMP process to deliver this protection to government agencies at scale as we continue working together to strengthen our nation’s cyber defense.”

The goal of the FedRAMP program is to grow the use of secure cloud technologies in use by government agencies and enhance the framework by which the government secures and authorizes cloud technologies. IronNet is pursuing FedRAMP High certification to help protect the government’s most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments.

The IronNet Collective Defense platform, powered by AWS, identifies anomalous behaviors and delivers actionable attack intelligence to all the other participants in the IronNet community. The Collective Defense platform serves as an early warning system for all participating companies and organizations, strengthening network security through correlated alerts, automated triage, and extended hunt support.

About IronNet, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

