FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare ( DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe. Definitive Healthcare has now been recognized by The Boston Globe for a sixth consecutive year.

“We’re honored to be recognized by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year,” said Robert Musslewhite, Chief Executive Officer at Definitive Healthcare. “As we expand our business, maintaining an inclusive and welcoming employee culture is a top priority. At Definitive Healthcare, we invest in leadership, career, and professional development opportunities to ensure that we retain and engage a world-class team. This recognition by The Boston Globe is a testament to that investment.”

The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work list is based on a survey administered by Energage, an employee research and consulting firm. This year, more than 94,000 employees at 381 Massachusetts companies participated, and 150 employers made the list across four size categories: largest, large, medium, and small. The companies were all rated anonymously by their employees on flexibility, leadership, values, and more.

Definitive Healthcare was also named a 2022 Top Workplace in the United States by Energage earlier this year.

Definitive Healthcare believes that diversity drives innovation and is essential to good business. The company works diligently to attract more diverse employees by participating in events such as Women in Technology and The Richard Tapia conference and expanding its relationships with colleges, universities, and organizations that share its goal of increasing workforce diversity so that employees can see themselves represented at all levels of the company – from an entry-level role all the way up to the executive leadership team.

“Creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace is always the right thing to do and is completely aligned with our company values,” said Tom Penque, Chief Talent Officer at Definitive Healthcare. “We are proud of the strides that we have made, but we continuously push ourselves to do better.”

Definitive Healthcare is a team-first company. Its leadership strives to maintain a collaborative, energetic, and dynamic work environment where everyone is approachable and an individual’s success is celebrated by everyone. The company’s affinity groups, including Women’s Empowerment, Working Parents, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Culture, Out at DH (LGBTQ+), and AVID (Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities), allow employees from a wide range of communities to support one another and bring their full self to work every day.

Through its employee-led DefinitiveCares initiative, Definitive Healthcare works with more than 40 charitable organizations, supporting various causes. DefinitiveCares started in 2015, and 100% of Definitive Healthcare employees participate each year by volunteering their time, making a financial donation, or both.

More information about Definitive Healthcare’s culture can be found at https://www.definitivehc.com/about/life-at-definitive-healthcare.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contacts:

Danielle Johns

[email protected]

Highwire PR:

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

[email protected]

646-277-1251