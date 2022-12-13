LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource, an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, has launched NestRange as a cost-effective, data-informed Automated Valuation Model that estimates the value of residential properties. This SaaS product leverages a national property database, geospatial comparable data, machine learning and AI to help real estate professionals, investors and financial institutions make decisions with confidence.



The NestRange AVM is a fully interactive tool that estimates the value of single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes, and multifamily/apartments. The service draws from a robust data set of more than 150 million properties including over 750,000 active property listings. NestRange users have control over a variety of parameters including valuation input variables, property conditions, and the ability to select specific comparables used in the AVM calculation.

The platform’s features don’t stop there – NestRange AVM reports include the NestRange Confidence Score, historical trends, detailed local market analysis and the ability to process AVMs in bulk. The NestRange Valuation API provides online integration and the ability to tap into the vast data and analytics within NestRange. Explore comparables, market information, trends, and more within your own environment.

“NestRange offers essential tools to real estate professionals looking for AVMs they can trust – including the ability to get better insights into both distressed and non-distressed property valuations,” said Israel Meir, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, “We’re proud to have created a SaaS product that is so uniquely customizable.”

The NestRange property AVM platform complements Altisource’s industry leading RentRange rental AVM service that has been providing rental data to investors and financial institutions for over a decade.

Interested parties can visit NestRange.com to create customized property valuation reports now or to request a personalized demo.

About NestRange

NestRange is an Interactive AVM Solution for the Real Estate & Financial Industries. NestRange provides an automated valuation model that estimates the value of single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes and multifamily apartments. NestRange is the latest addition to the Altisource suite of appraisal and valuation products and services.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ( ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

