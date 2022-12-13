Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR, Financial), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has been honored by Great Place to Work as one of the 2022+Best+Workplaces+for+Parents%26trade%3B. Earning a spot means that Juniper is one of the best companies to be a working parent in the country.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 568,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and employ at least 50 parents.

“We strive to provide our employees every opportunity to thrive at work and at home. From our culture to our benefits, we constantly look for ways we can provide the support and services that our employees value,” said Eva Andres, CHRO, Juniper Networks. “Needs for working parents can vary from pre-birth support up to teen and college years. We are dedicated to identifying and offering the best tools and services to provide the support that parents need. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and earning a placement on the Best Workplaces for Parents list.”

The Best Workplaces for Parents™list is highly competitive. It’s the only company culture award in America that selects winners not only on the types of programs companies offer parents, but on how fairly parents say they’re treated at their workplace. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience for working parents that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As employees juggled work, eldercare and parenting demands, these companies listened to the needs of working parents and developed innovative ways to support them. They took action to provide relief, so their workforce didn’t have to choose between their jobs and their families.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone.

