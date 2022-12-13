Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. (“ICI”, “Infrared Cameras” or the “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent thermal imaging platforms, and SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SMAP) (“SportsMap” or “SMAP”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company with about $118 million held in trust, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in ICI becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed “Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc.” and is expected to remain listed on NASDAQ under a new ticker symbol.

Gary Strahan, Founder and CEO of ICI, said “ICI is extremely excited to partner with David Gow and SportsMap as we continue to deliver our innovative software and hardware solutions. We believe our software and sensor technology can change the way companies across industries perform predictive maintenance to ensure reliability, environmental integrity and safety through AI and machine learning.”

David Gow, CEO of SportsMap, stated “We believe ICI is poised for strong growth. The company has a strong value proposition, detecting the overheating of equipment in industrial settings. ICI also has assembled a strong management team to execute on the opportunity. We are delighted to combine our SPAC with ICI.”

Upon closing of the transaction, Gary Strahan is expected to continue to serve as CEO of the combined company. David Gow is expected to become Chairman of the Board of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Company Overview

ICI’s thermal cameras and infrared technology are used to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries. The company designs and develops powerful infrared and sensing hardware, as well as a proprietary subscription software used to analyze thermal data points. ICI’s products are sold across the industrial sector, with key sub-verticals that include distribution & logistics, oil & gas, manufacturing and utilities. Commercial applications for the technology include detection of methane leaks in wells and pipelines across the oil & gas industry and the monitoring of conveyer belt equipment in warehouses. ICI’s solutions are used to monitor the performance of crucial assets and optimize predictive maintenance strategies to reduce unplanned downtime and increase operator efficiency.

Infrared Cameras Investment Highlights

Superior sensing thermal technology. Proprietary infrared technology allows for ultra-high resolution and accuracy.

Proprietary infrared technology allows for ultra-high resolution and accuracy. Strong unit economics. Asset-light model, combining robust hardware technology with a cloud-based SaaS platform, drives attractive unit economics.

Asset-light model, combining robust hardware technology with a cloud-based SaaS platform, drives attractive unit economics. Large and growing TAM. Approximately $16 billion addressable market, growing rapidly through a combination of increasing commercial applications and growing adoption across a wide range of industrial end markets.

Approximately $16 billion addressable market, growing rapidly through a combination of increasing commercial applications and growing adoption across a wide range of industrial end markets. Sticky blue chip customer base. Long-standing commercial and co-development relationships with Fortune 100 companies across primary verticals.

Long-standing commercial and co-development relationships with Fortune 100 companies across primary verticals. Strong founder-led management team. With more than 125 years of combined experience, ICI’s founder-led team brings a strong combination of industry, operating, consulting and financial experience.

With more than 125 years of combined experience, ICI’s founder-led team brings a strong combination of industry, operating, consulting and financial experience. Alignment with shareholder interests. ICI shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company, tying their interest to future share performance and ensuring alignment with shareholders.

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the business combination agreement, SMAP will acquire ICI for a pre-money equity valuation of $100 million.

Existing ICI shareholders will roll all their equity into the combined company. Assuming there are no redeeming stockholders requiring payment from SMAP's trust account, gross proceeds of approximately $118 million will be released to the combined company from the trust account in connection with the transaction.

The boards of directors of ICI and SMAP have unanimously approved the transaction, and the existing ICI shareholders have approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of SMAP and is subject to other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Upon closing of the transaction, ICI’s senior management are expected to continue to serve in their current roles.

Additional information regarding the proposed combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement and other relevant materials, will be provided by SMAP on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advisors

Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Infrared Cameras. ArentFox Schiff LLP is acting as legal advisor to SportsMap. Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Roth Capital Partners LLC are serving as financial advisors to SportsMap.

Investor Presentation

An investor presentation with more detailed information regarding the proposed transaction will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by SMAP under the cover of a Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Infrared Cameras

Founded in 1995, ICI develops and manufactures infrared-sensor systems. It offers handheld and fixed hardware, complemented by on-device and cloud-based software. The Company’s solutions are deployed across a wide range of industries, including oil & gas, distribution & logistics, manufacturing and utilities. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Finfraredcameras.com%2F.

About SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its initial public offering occurred on October 21, 2021, raising approximately $117 million. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsmaptech.com%2F.

