LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – MetAlert, Inc. ( MLRT), a pioneer in location sensitive health monitoring devices and wearable technology products, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio (30+), MetAlert is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions to consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism (ADA). This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population (around 34 million people in 24 developed countries). Due to specific behaviors (problems with memory, adversity to wearing unknown items, etc.) of consumers/patients in this market segment, traditional products that can be used to monitor them, such as an iPhone or Fitbit, are not a practical solution. This has created a significant market opportunity with very few competitors for MetAlert.

MetAlert, a for profit with purpose company, and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, and selling products and services in wearable technology, personal location wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for MetAlert.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide MetAlert the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

“MetAlert is led by a highly experienced management team and operates in a large and growing global market in terms of both potential revenue and number of users,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for the company as it works to improve the lives of individuals living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and autism, as well as their families and caregivers, with its GPS SmartSoles® HUB and portfolio of complementary products and services.”

About MetAlert

MetAlert Inc. is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IOT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. The company offers global end-to-end solutions of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications, utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole – think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first visible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s subscription based business model is built around technology innovation and the company holds dozens of patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.MetAlert.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

