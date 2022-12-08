VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCQX: LUGDF), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, that owns and operates the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador, one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world, today announced that Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2022.



DATE: December 8, 2022

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3E1tR5k



Available for 1x1 meetings: December 13th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Lundin Gold’s 2023 guidance and three-year gold production outlook anticipates production well in excess of 400,000 ounces (“oz”) per year at a low annual all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) 1 .

. Consistent with the dividend policy approved in Q2 2022, the Company is planning to continue to pay dividends, moving to quarterly dividends of at least $0.10 per share starting in March 2023 following release of the annual results.

The Company expects to continue its near mine and regional exploration programs and is planning 28,000 metres of drilling utilizing a minimum of five rigs in 2023 as compared to 22,500 metres in 2022.

Lundin Gold reported significant drilling intercepts from its conversion program at the Fruta del Norte deposit, and definition of additional targets at depth for the near-mine exploration program.

Strong third quarter results put the Company firmly on track to achieve the high end of its gold production guidance for 2022. The Company achieved gold production of 355,190 oz and an AISC 1 of $785/oz sold in the first nine months of 2022.

of $785/oz sold in the first nine months of 2022. The South Ventilation Raise at the Fruta del Norte gold mine is now complete and operational, enabling the entirety of the Fruta del Norte deposit to be accessed and mined.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

1 Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on pages 13 to 16 of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 available on SEDAR.