Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR, Financial), the enterprise platform for modern work management, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe,” said Jen Stoural, VP of talent at Smartsheet. “Last year we introduced a new flexible workplaces plan designed to give our employees more choice about where they live and work. As we adjust to this more flexible model, we’ve been focused on creating intentional ways to engage, both in-person and remotely, so our employees feel supported and connected to each other. This recognition is a reflection of our Boston-area team members’ commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive culture regardless of where they’re working from.”

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations.

"The pandemic has changed the way we work, and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote vs. in-office debate," said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. "Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose."

This recognition is the latest in a series of accolades praising Smartsheet’s positive company culture. Last month Smartsheet was officially re-certified as a Great+Place+to+Work%26reg%3B, which uses validated employee feedback to evaluate companies. Smartsheet’s certification confirms that 87% of employees say Smartsheet is a great place to work. Smartsheet was also recently named to Comparably%26rsquo%3Bs+award+lists for Best Companies for Work-Life Balance, Best Companies for Perks & Benefits, Best Companies for Compensation, and Best Companies for Happiness, bringing its total to ten Comparably awards in 2022.

