RCM Technology Group (“RCM”), is thrilled to announce it has selected KRM22 as its risk technology partner. RCM, based in Chicago, provides Risk Management and Margin Analytics to the exchange traded futures and commodity markets. The RCM risk team has decades of relevant experience in providing risk management services to the markets it serves. Through its technology partnership with KRM22, RCM will enhance its risk management service offerings to clients by expanding its deployment of KRM22’s risk technologies.

KRM22 is a leading supplier of risk management technology solutions. Their Global Risk Platform provides solutions that solve the market, compliance, operations, and technology risk challenges facing financial and commodity market participants.

Over the past several years, RCM and KRM22 have collaborated in the development of a suite of risk management tools by field testing them through daily use with RCM’s risk management team. This suite of services includes At Trade Risk, Post Trade Risk, and MARIA, all of which have their foundations in the industry recognized ProOpticus and Object+ risk tools.

Real-time margin and P&L displays, on-the-fly what-if scenario calculations, and risk monitoring before, during, and after the trading session are among the platform’s features that help RCM’s risk management team to serve individual and institutional clients as they make in-depth decisions about risk and market positions in real time. Together, KRM22 and RCM set the gold standard in risk management service and technology solutions.

Ed Sweeney, a Principal at RCM, said, “Broad product coverage and effective risk analytics performance are essential to proper implementation of risk management and risk analysis. RCM has chosen KRM22 as a partner because it leads the industry with respect to these requirements. The two firms have worked together to further integrate KRM22’s products in order to provide a more complete service offering. By deploying the KRM22 solutions and working closely with KRM22 staff, RCM is better able to offer our clients a first-class approach to risk management and clearing services.”

Stephen Casner, CEO at KRM22, said “The partnership with RCM is further proof of KRM22’s commitment to continuously develop relationships which serve the capital markets community. By working with RCM, we have enhanced our ecosystem by allowing frictionless adoption of our risk management technology. KRM22 risk management and risk analytics services will provide RCM’s customers with valuable new tools for managing trading risks. We’re delighted to be working with RCM under this cooperative arrangement.”

