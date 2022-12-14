Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it was named 2022 “Company+of+the+Year+%28Public%29” by Light Reading, a foremost resource for the global communications, networking, and services industry. The 2022 Leading Lights “Company of the Year (Public)” Award honors publicly listed companies that stand out from competitors, constantly innovate, make investors proud, and create employee happiness. This award caps a landmark year for Calix as it furthers its mission to enable even the most remote broadband service providers (BSPs) to bring value to their communities for years to come. Calix is now in its third+phase, as stated by Calix president and chief executive officer Michael Weening in October at its annual customer success and innovation conference. In 2023, Calix will continue to grow its platform ecosystem and managed services portfolio so its customers can become giants in their markets. This portfolio adds critical value as unprecedented funding fuels the industry’s digital transformation.

The broadband industry will+continue+growing to meet subscribers’ expanding digital needs, driven by billions in private, public, state, and federal funding. As Calix evolves its cloud platforms to meet the immense opportunity still ahead, the company culture remains a differentiator in the technology industry. Just as Calix innovates every 91 days to release updates for its award-winning cloud and software platforms, it also continues to innovate in partnership with its customers while growing the award-winning company culture.

“Success starts with great team members focused on customer success and enabling industry-leading innovation,” said Weening. “We are proud to be recognized by Light Reading as the 2022 Leading Lights Public Company of the Year and to be listed among other leaders that drive our industry forward. Innovative technology companies must have a strong company culture, an understanding of what their customers need, and a clear view of the opportunities and challenges ahead. As a profitable growth company, we are uniquely positioned to offer team members an environment that fosters a customer-centric focus and the ability to innovate rapidly. We are excited to continue helping our customers grow their businesses and communities by delivering an expanding portfolio that is transforming our industry.”

In 2022 Calix earned a long list of accolades from respected industry resources, such as:

“America%26rsquo%3Bs+Top+50+Mid-Sized+Companies” from Forbes.

“Best+Places+to+Work+in+the+U.S.” from Glassdoor.

“Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials” from Fortune.

“Best+Community+Impact” from the Fiber Broadband Association for delivering a superior subscriber experience in a rapidly changing environment.

Multiple+culture+awards from Comparably, including “Best Company Outlook,” “Best Global Culture,” and rated as a top+place+to+work based on employee happiness, work-life balance, compensation, and benefits.

“Light Reading’s Leading Lights Awards recognize the communications industry’s companies and executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies, and innovation,” said Phil Harvey, editor-in-chief at Light Reading. “Calix received high marks from our judges because of its willingness to evolve as a company, embrace a more software-centric business model, and focus on serving the needs of its customers.”

In addition to company and culture awards, Calix cloud and software platforms and services collected an impressive+list+of+awards this year for their impact on the broadband industry.

“Our valuable relationship with Calix continues to prove critical to our member-centric mission of providing exceptional broadband, Wi-Fi, and smart security experiences to the homes and businesses in our community,” said Ritchie Sorrells, president and chief executive officer at GVTC. “Calix continues supporting us as we launch new products and services to grow our business and build fiercely loyal customers. We recently launched the Arlo Secure connected camera managed service, built on the Calix Revenue EDGE™ platform. These cameras have had a great reception from our members. I look forward to the additional opportunities that Calix innovations will bring to GVTC next year so we can continue to grow value in our community.”

