Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) has published its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which outlines the company’s 2022 strategic initiatives to operate responsibly, with a focus on improving our communities through a continued emphasis on sustainability and governance.

This year’s report is expanded to include details on energy efficiency and waste reduction, insurance product features, climate risk management, human capital development, DE&I (diversity, equity and inclusion), philanthropy, and governance and ethics. Also accompanying the report is Kemper’s Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index.

“Kemper’s ownership culture is the cornerstone of our Environmental, Social and Governance approach, and our new ESG report demonstrates our continued focus on how we maximize stakeholder impact,” said Joseph P. Lacher, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman. “We have an obligation to operate as a responsible partner to our customers, be an attractive option to investors, and remain an employer of choice in a challenging labor market.”

Highlights of the 2022 report include:

Recycling of over 450 tons of materials in our locations across the U.S.

Nearly $3 billion of ESG-related investments to enable societal and environmental improvements such as solar energy, state and local capital improvement projects, and opportunity zone investing.

Expansion of employee learning and development programs, with over 268,000 hours of leadership and development training, ~115,000 hours of facilitated claims training, and ~45,000 hours of compliance training.

Improvements in employee benefit programs such as holistic care programs that consider social, mental, physical and financial well-being.

In collaboration with our philanthropy partner, The Kemper Foundation, committed $4.5 million over the next five years to the Kemper Scholars Program through student scholarships, professor grants, and on-campus Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives at 10 universities, including six Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic-Serving Institutions; and total community impact of Kemper’s philanthropic initiatives reached over $3 million in 2021.

Further enhancements to Kemper’s data security initiatives include aligning to established and emerging best practices and standards such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and Zero Trust Architecture and the Secure Controls Framework (SCF), among others.

The report and SASB index can be viewed on the Kemper and ESG section of Kemper’s website.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance and Life brands. Kemper serves over six million policies, is represented by approximately 33,500 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,100 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

