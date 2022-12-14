FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today that its subsidiary Soft-ex Communicationshas been formally launched in the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace for its innovative Voice Analytics solution which helps drive Microsoft Teams usage and adoption.

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is the world's largest one-stop shop for cloud-based solutions, enabling businesses to easily purchase, provision, manage, and invoice leading cloud applications via a central ecommerce platform. The addition of Soft-ex, a Microsoft Gold Partner, allows partner organizations to purchase their Voice Analytics solution through the channel of their choice. The Marketplace platform automates purchasing and provisioning processes, providing buyers with seamless setup and management of the Soft-ex solution. Accelerated global adoption of Microsoft Teams has been one of the most exciting business developments in recent years and the Soft-ex solution delivers advanced UC Voice Analytics to assist enterprises to optimize adoption, performance, infrastructure and costs while also delivering an enhanced customer experience.

Abby Hanson, U.S. Microsoft Modern Workplace Sales Practice Leader at Ingram Micro, commented: "In this new and dynamic hybrid working environment, Soft-ex's Voice Analytics helps drive the adoption and usage of Microsoft Teams and highly compliments our Modern Workplace sales proposition. For MSPs (Managed Service Providers) it delivers incremental high margin revenues and stickiness to enterprise clients for retention at contract renewal. For the enterprise, it delivers centralized visibility and advanced self-serve analytics for Teams Voice & Collaboration. We at Ingram Micro are excited to be partnering with Soft-ex."

Ian Sparling, CEO at Soft-ex stated: "Ingram Micro is leading the way in how cloud solutions are now purchased and we are delighted to be named an Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace partner. Our SaaS solution has been identified by Ingram Micro as satisfying a requirement to optimize the Teams Voice experience and we are well positioned to help create a differentiator for Ingrams MSPs. Soft-ex remains focused on delivering compelling solutions and enhanced digital experiences for our joint clients. We look forward to deepening our relationship with the Ingram Micro sales teams and their MSP channel partners."

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint noted: "Soft-ex continues to expand the availability of its solutions. The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace will provide broad exposure for Soft-ex and help drive new client adoption. WidePoint is excited by this partnership and how it deepens our relationship with such important companies as Ingram Micro and Microsoft."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About Soft-ex

Soft-ex, part of the WidePoint Group, is a leading supplier of SaaS based Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS) that provide unique online data intelligence for Digital Service Providers and their Enterprise & Consumer customers for fixed, mobile and PABX communications. Headquartered in Ireland, we are a Microsoft Gold partner and proud to serve our clients and partners across the globe. For more information, visit soft-ex.net.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

