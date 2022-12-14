Dr. Charlie Tian, the founder and CEO of GuruFocus, went live today to discuss new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

He kicked things off with an overview of market conditions using the Buffett Indicator, which suggests the U.S. market is still significantly overvalued despite the current uncertainty. He also highlighted other useful metrics for evaluating the market, such as the Shiller PE ratio and the yield curve.

Using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY, Financial), the Invesco QQQ Trust ( QQQ, Financial) and several other exchange-traded funds as examples, Tian then went on to introduce the new ETF and mutual funds page. This feature is similar to the guru profile page in that it shows an overview of the ETF’s performance, its holdings and its recent trades.

Tian also shared the changes that have been made to the newly redesigned discounted cash flow calculator, which now includes a scale that shows where a stock such as Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) falls on the valuation spectrum based on this model.

In addition to showing users how to use the Global Industry Overview, he also gave them a preview of an upcoming feature called Segment Data, which is a flow chart that breaks down a company’s income statement. Tian noted the feature will be released within the next several weeks on the stock Summary page.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!