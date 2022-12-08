Presentation on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation ( EDXC, Financial), a provider of innovative, plant-based, and sustainable health and skincare products, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 8th, at 1:00 PM EST. Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx, will be giving the presentation.

Endexx CEO Todd Davis stated, “Endexx is accelerating into its revenue growth phase, expanding to over 8000 mass retailers in 2022 and rapidly expanding internationally with its new acquisition of HYLA. HYLA in its first two months in Endexx has generated new orders exceeding 6 million in sales with prospects of adding significantly more revenues in 2023.” Davis concluded, “The dynamics of the Company have dramatically changed, and we are excited to share the investment prospects with the community.”

Event: Endexx Corporation Presentation at the Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, December 8th, 2022

Time: Track 1 at 1:00 pm EST/10:00 am PST

Register to watch the presentation HERE.

For Investors: Sequire | Virtual Events (sequireevents.com)

Summary of Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

For the last several years, Sequire has been proud to serve publicly traded companies all over the world. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the small cap space, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several technology focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. More information on potential factors that could affect our results is included “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation

[email protected]

480-595-6900

Investors:

Scott Arnold

CORE IR

[email protected]

Media:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

[email protected]

917-885-7378



