SK hynix Develops MCR DIMM - World's Fastest Server Memory Module

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2022

  • Operation of world's fastest DDR5 with expected data transfer rate of greater than 8Gbps
  • SK hynix leads development of MCR DIMM through collaboration with Intel and Renesas
  • Efforts to seek technological breakthrough, solidify leadership in server DRAM market continue

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has developed working samples of DDR5* Multiplexer Combined Ranks (MCR) Dual In-line Memory Module, the world's fastest server DRAM product. The new product has been confirmed to operate at the data rate of minimum 8Gbps, and at least 80% faster than 4.8Gbps of the existing DDR5 products.

* Double Data Rate (DDR), a DRAM standard mainly used for servers and client applications, has been developed up to the fifth generation. The MCR DIMM is a module product with multiple DRAM chips attached to the board and improved speed as a result of two ranks operating simultaneously.


* Rank: A collection of basic transfer units of the data sent to CPU from DRAM module. A rank typically refers to 64 bytes of data to be transferred to central processing unit as a bundle.

MCR DIMM is an achievement coming from out-of-the-box thinking with an aim to improve the operation speed of DDR5. Challenging the prevailing concept that the operation speed of DDR5 relies on that of DRAM chip itself, engineers sought to find a way to improve the speed of modules instead of chips for development of the latest product.

SK hynix designed the product in a way that enables simultaneous operation of two ranks by utilizing the data buffer* installed onto the MCR DIMM based on Intel's MCR technology.

* Buffer: A component that optimizes signal transmission performance between DRAM and CPU. Mainly installed onto modules for servers requiring high performance and reliability

By enabling simultaneous operation of two ranks, MCR DIMM allows transmission of 128 bytes of data to CPU at once, compared with 64 bytes fetched generally in conventional DRAM module. An increase in the amount of data sent to the CPU each time supports the data transfer rate of minimum 8Gbps, twice as fast as a single DRAM.

Picture1.jpg

MCR_DIMM_001.jpg

MCR_DIMM_002.jpg

A close collaboration with business partners Intel and Renesas was key to success. The three companies worked together and cooperated throughout the process from the product design to verification.

SK hynix's Head of DRAM Product Planning Sungsoo Ryu said that the achievement was possible thanks to convergence of different technologies. "SK hynix's DRAM module-designing capabilities were met with Intel's excellence in Xeon processor and Renesas' buffer technology," Ryu said. "For a stable performance of MCR DIMM, smooth interactions between the data buffer and processor in and out of the module are essential."

Data buffer transmits multiple signals coming from the module in the middle and server CPU accepts and handles the signals coming though the buffer.

"SK hynix delivered another technological evolution for DDR5 by developing the world's fastest MCR DIMM," Ryu said. "Our efforts to find technological breakthroughs will continue as we seek to solidify our leadership in the server DRAM market."

Dr. Dimitrios Ziakas, Vice President of Memory and IO Technologies at Intel, said that Intel and SK hynix are leading the way on memory innovation and the development of high performance, scalable DDR5 for servers, along with other key industry partners.

"The technology brought forward comes from years of collaborative research between Intel and key industry partners to produce significant increases in deliverable bandwidth for Intel Xeon processors," he said. "We look forward to bringing this technology to future Intel Xeon processors and supporting standardization and multigenerational development efforts across the industry."

Vice President and General Manager of Memory Interface Division at Renesas Sameer Kuppahalli said that Renesas' development of the data buffer is a culmination of three years of intensive effort spanning from concept to productization. "We're proud to partner with SK hynix and Intel in the endeavor to realize this technology into a compelling product," he said.

SK hynix expects the market for the MCR DIMM to expand driven by high performance computing that will take advantage of the increased memory bandwidth. SK hynix is planning to bring the product to mass production in the future.

*Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About SK hynix Inc.
SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN58537&sd=2022-12-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-hynix-develops-mcr-dimm---worlds-fastest-server-memory-module-301697691.html

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN58537&Transmission_Id=202212072000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN58537&DateId=20221207
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.