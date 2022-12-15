PHOENIX, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Warrior Corp. ( BZWR), a global leader in lending and marketing software empowering business growth, announced a new $1,000 SaaS price point for their cloud-based end-to-end lending platform, PayPlan.



Business Warrior is breaking ground in the lending industry by introducing a new SaaS price of $1,000 for its turnkey lending software. Until now, this price point was unheard of in the lending industry due to archaic processes and the needs of lenders in a complex ecosystem. “This price removes a major barrier to entry and facilitates innovation by allowing companies to prove new embedded finance product ideas without much financial risk,” says Jeremy Keehn, Chief Marketing Officer at Business Warrior.

PayPlan is poised to change the lending landscape completely. The combination of robust features, turnkey go-to-market process, and results-driven approach makes it an ideal choice for new lending offerings. The $1,000 price point further solidifies the platform as an obvious choice for creating success in lending. Historically, if a business wanted to build its own lending solution, it would piece together pieces of technology from different companies. Business Warrior aims to change that forever.

The key driver in creating this entry-level price point for PayPlan was Business Warrior’s history of becoming a lender. “Our initial struggles led us to understand the software stack, data processes deeply, and the notion that to create success in lending, you need a fully-connected software stack,” says Mr. Keehn. “From applications to servicing, it’s essential to have complete visibility and transparency of the entire customer journey. No one offers this kind of connected turnkey solution, so we built it.”

Business Warrior is confident that its technology and simplicity for new entrants will pave the way for lending into a new territory of scale and innovation. This opens the door for a vast opportunity in verticals that may have otherwise been ignored.

“There is still an immense amount of capital being deployed at an unprecedented pace. We are just getting started, but our partners are ready to deploy over one hundred million dollars in new loans as quickly as possible through our software,” says Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior.

For more information on PayPlan, visit https://enterprise.businesswarrior.com/

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offering turnkey lending solutions to high-growth companies. We are a full-service provider with an end-to-end lending technology platform and customer acquisition marketing services. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is a SaaS marketing company with a virtual workforce and employees worldwide. The company has worked with over 25,000 global businesses ranging from small to enterprise businesses. Business Warrior acquired Helix House and Alchemy Technologies in 2022. For more information, visit https://businesswarrior.com .

Forward Looking Statement

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company’s management regarding the future of the company’s business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words “aim,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “will” and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company’s control) and could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

