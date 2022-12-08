RTX Ventures invests in EpiSci to further develop next generation autonomy solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), has made a minority investment in autonomous solutions company EpiSci. The investment aligns with Raytheon Technologies' longstanding leadership in the development of advanced autonomous technologies and will help drive the growth of EpiSci's Tactical AI technology.

"EpiSci is a leader in rapidly deployable, hardware-agnostic autonomy solutions and a key enabler to the AI-embedded battlefield of the future," said Daniel Ateya, managing director of RTX Ventures. "As an early investor we plan to support EpiSci's endeavors in creating a trust-based, collaborative environment between humans and AI-enabled machines."

As part of this investment, EpiSci will benefit from RTX Ventures' guidance as the company works to advance and scale its core Tactical AI technology. EpiSci is planning to advance collaborative autonomy solutions and demonstrate the advantages of adopting a model-based autonomy architecture. These areas of potential collaboration have the ability to further enable the development of state-of-the-art tactical autonomy solutions across land, sea, air, and space applications.

"Receiving an investment from RTX Ventures confirms that our model-based hybrid Tactical AI is a viable approach for enabling trusted autonomy for the future," said Bo Ryu, president of EpiSci. "We firmly believe that our Tactical AI delivers both the trust and performance that human operators need and minimizes the limitations of end-to-end machine learning approaches. With RTX Ventures' support, we are excited to scale our Tactical AI technology across multiple battlefield domains."

RTX Ventures supports companies developing technologies that are strategically aligned to the Raytheon Technologies portfolio, with an emphasis on four broad priority areas: secure and connected ecosystems, autonomy and artificial intelligence technologies, power and propulsion systems, and precision sensing and effects.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About EpiSci
EpiSci is a multidisciplinary innovation company that develops next generation mission autonomy solutions for national security problems. The company specializes in delivering the most trusted and resilient autonomous systems from ground to space applications. EpiSci's Tactical AI technology is powerful, reliable, and quickly adaptable to emerging missions and challenges – from building trustworthy AI pilots and precision sensing and effects for F-22 and F-16 aircrafts, human-centric man-unmanned teaming for next generation air dominance and developing advanced wireless tactical communication systems for first responders, to powering autonomous UAV swarms with sensor fusion. For more information, please visit www.episci.com.

