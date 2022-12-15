Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator of high-performance+lidar+solutions, announced today additional details around its plans for the upcoming CES 2023, held in Las Vegas, NV, from January 5-8, 2023.

Cepton’s booth (No. 5553, LVCC – West Hall) will feature a Chevy Silverado and a Ford F-150 equipped with the company’s latest vehicle integration solutions. Both of Cepton’s near-range and long-range automotive lidars will be seamlessly embedded into multiple locations around the vehicles, including the headlamps, fog lamps, side mirrors, front grille and tailgate.

Booth visitors can expect to see one of the industry’s first full, in-vehicle integrations of lidar technology in automotive lighting systems. This groundbreaking solution features a combination of Cepton’s automotive lidars embedded within a vehicle’s headlamps and fog lamps to simultaneously enable near-range blind spot elimination and long-range obstacle detection. Combined with a fully integrated cleaning system from Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(“Koito”) (TYO: 7276), the state-of-the-art automotive lidar integration enables a dual-light self-cleaning mechanism to address real-life driving needs.

“Developing cutting edge lidar technology is one thing, but making it usable for consumer vehicles is another,” said Cepton’s Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Jun Pei. “Integrating lidars into everyday passenger cars is more challenging than it seems, with many factors that need to be taken into consideration, such as performance, sensor data fusion, system maintenance and vehicle design. This year at CES, we are thrilled to showcase the innovative solutions we’ve developed to address these challenges as we continue to build capable, reliable, embeddable and affordable lidar solutions for various assisted and automated driving scenarios.”

During CES, Cepton will also unveil its next-generation automotive lidar, Vista%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E-X120+Plus. With an unprecedented combination of ultra slim and compact design, top-end performance and real-time adaptive 3D perception, Vista-X120 Plus is designed for both today’s consumer vehicles as well as the next generation – intelligent, electrified and software-defined. Cepton has been recognized by the CES+2023+Innovation+Award program in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category for this groundbreaking product. Cepton representatives will be available at CES 2023 to share additional details about Vista-X120 Plus, with product demonstrations available upon request.

Cepton’s 3,000 sq ft booth will feature live demonstrations of its full suite of automotive lidar solutions as well as its collaborations with leading automotive partners. Two conference rooms are available to host meetings with Cepton CEO Dr. Pei, other members of the company’s leadership team, and a Koito delegation led by Mr. Takayuki Katsuda, Managing Corporate Officer of Koito. Mr. Katsuda is leading Koito's automotive technology solutions and previously served as the Chief Engineer at Toyota / Lexus.

“I look forward to joining Cepton in celebration of our collaborative efforts at CES 2023,” said Mr. Katsuda. “Koito and Cepton have collaborated closely in both technology and manufacturing since 2018. Koito is proud to be a continued partner as Cepton expands its presence in the automotive industry to fulfill its vision of enabling safe and autonomous transportation for everyone.”

Dr. Pei adds: “For the past three years, Cepton and Koito have worked closely together to commercialize lidar for mass-market deployment through our joint flagship+ADAS+lidar+program. In addition to being 100% dedicated to achieving every milestone in the execution of this program, we also continuously collaborate with Koito on new innovative solutions, which we are excited to showcase at CES 2023.”

Find Cepton at Booth No. 5553, LVCC – West Hall. Cepton representatives spearheading the company’s initiatives within the automotive and smart infrastructure markets will be available during the entire duration of CES to take product inquiries and discuss the company’s lidar roadmap. To schedule booth tours or private meetings, attendees are encouraged to get connected ahead of the event with the Cepton team for by submitting a meeting+request+form.

About Cepton

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented+lidar+technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

