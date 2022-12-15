Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it has received a Strong rating in two categories in the 2022 Gartner® Vendor Rating report. Informatica received a Strong rating for the product/service category and improved their rating in the support/account management category from Positive to Strong. The company also received Positive ratings for Pricing Structure, Strategy, Technology/Methodology, and Corporate Viability.

The Gartner Vendor Rating Report assesses how a technology provider's offerings and strategic direction align with its business objectives. The ratings are based on a holistic evaluation covering six key parameters: strategy, product/service, pricing structure, technology/methodology, support/account management, and corporate viability.

"We believe the recognition from Gartner is a testament to our ability to own and execute strategic initiatives important to our clients," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. “We feel that the overall Positive rating from Gartner tells the story of our innovation in industry-leading data management solutions across the hybrid and multi-cloud data landscape. The Strong rating for Support/Account Management validates our customer-centric culture. We are focused on delivering our cloud-native, vendor-agnostic solutions, which is key to our customers' success.”

Informatica's broad portfolio of products has been recognized in Gartner%26reg%3B+Magic+Quadrant%26trade%3B+Reports in four major data management categories, including data+integration, data+quality, Master+Data+Management+%28MDM%29, and iPaaS.

A complimentary copy of Gartner® Vendor Rating: Informatica report is available

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA, Financial), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

