Executive Summary

Ever since our first corporate bond purchase in 1996, the GMO Emerging Country Debt team has taken some ESG-related factors into account in our risk assessment process. We follow a systematic investment process generally focused on quasi-sovereigns – state-owned enterprises and other government-owned or controlled enterprises – which holistically syncs with our team’s sovereign debt research and security selection efforts. Last year, the team integrated a comprehensive set of ESG factors into our sovereign risk assessment framework. 1 Since then, we have turned our attention to quasi-sovereigns and corporates. After much analysis, we have concluded that integrating a proprietary set of ESG risk factors can improve the predictive power of our corporate credit investment process, and therefore should be more explicitly considered in assessing default risk rather than simply serving as signals of our normative values and priorities.

In this paper, we review the implicit role that ESG has traditionally played in our process and then discuss how we have more formally integrated it. We recognize that incorporating ESG metrics into our investment process will evolve with ongoing research and deepening insight. At this point, however, we believe we have taken an important step in validating ESG as part of our quality assessment.

Introduction

The term ESG (for Environmental, Social, and Governance) refers to a broad range of qualitative and quantitative considerations that relate to the sustainability of an organization. While this broad definition is straightforward on its surface, it implies different things to different people. To us as emerging market debt investors, it means extending the quality factor in our risk framework to assess the quasi-sovereign and corporate default risk of emerging market credits. Over the past two years, we have endeavored to determine if and how we should expand our use of ESG in our process. What we have concluded is that an ESG-enhanced framework continues to be statistically significant in gauging credit risk and that the overall goodness of fit of our model and the individual Standalone Credit Quality pillar within our investment process have both moderately improved after integrating ESG more explicitly.

Accounting for ESG before It Was Called “ESG”

The aim of the GMO Emerging Country Debt team’s risk assessment process has always been to identify which credits appear “expensive” or “cheap” relative to both their respective sovereigns and to other companies in our opportunity set. We have traditionally approached this task by distilling carefully chosen fundamental variables into four main “pillar” scores – Standalone Credit Quality, Sovereign’s Willingness to Support, Sovereign’s Ability to Support, and Issue Characteristics – each of which is used as a final input toward establishing a single score for credit quality.

We then translate our quasi-sovereign and emerging market corporate research output into an analogous format to that of our sovereign team, as shown in Exhibit 1. Each dot represents a company. The dots above the line imply they are cheap given their fundamentals, and the dots below the line imply they are expensive.

