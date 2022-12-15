Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, has joined the Walmart Platform Partner program as an API partner. Brands using the MarinOne platform will now have access to Walmart Connect to launch campaigns that make it easier for brands to connect with customers directly at the point of sale.

Marin has been helping advertisers optimize their digital advertising campaigns for over 15 years, helping the world’s largest brands manage over $45 billion in advertising spend.

Walmart reaches nearly 90% of U.S. households each year online and through more than 4,700 stores nationwide. Its retail media offering, Walmart Connect, helps brands and sellers create meaningful connections with customers throughout their shopping journey – such as through onsite Sponsored Search and Display ads, offsite offerings, and in-store interactions. These closed-loop, omnichannel solutions capitalize on Walmart’s deep customer insights from its vast physical and digital reach across the U.S.

The self-serve MarinOne platform unifies lower-funnel marketplace advertising with paid search and paid social campaigns to help generate additional demand. Marketers can align their efforts across channels to ensure they are working seamlessly across the customer journey.

“Walmart has long been a powerhouse in the ecommerce space and has continued to stay ahead of the market as technology and customer preferences evolve,” said Chris Lien, Marin’s Chairman and CEO. “As the largest omnichannel retailer in the U.S., Walmart is a critical component of retail marketing strategies. Today, we are pleased to join Walmart Connect’s platform partner program to expand our industry-leading portfolio of digital marketing publishers and give Walmart suppliers and sellers the power of MarinOne to help maximize their return on Walmart ads.”

The automation in MarinOne makes it easy and efficient to manage Walmart Connect campaigns, ads, keywords, and catalog items, while alerting tools notify advertisers on changes in performance and proactively identify opportunities for better results. MarinOne’s comprehensive optimization suite enables brands to forecast and budget their spend to help achieve their marketing goals.

Visit marinsoftware.com/feature/walmart to learn more about support for Walmart Connect in MarinOne.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006031/en/