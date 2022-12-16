ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today that the company's mobile medical vans will be providing COVID, FLU, and RSV PCR respiratory testing in New Mexico on an expanded basis.

This follows an announcement from the state Department of Health (DOH) that it is ending financial support for testing services, although cases of COVID, FLU, and RSV continue to surge throughout the state with hospitals reporting overcrowding and long waits for treatment. The major testing company in the state has announced it is terminating services at the end of 2022.



Net MedicalCEO Dick Govatski said, "We are expanding our viral disease testing in New Mexico, taking the place of companies that have abandoned the state. Net Medical's mobile medical vans will continue to provide COVID, FLU, and RSV PCR respiratory testing on an expanded basis. We are hiring additional staff to manage the community's needs for testing. With the major testing provider's contract with the Department of Health no longer in effect after December 31, we will provide testing with a co-pay and insurance. For those who have depended on free community testing, we will charge a nominal visit fee of $30 which includes the cost of the Rapid tests. PCR testing will also be available at a different rate."

PCR testing has been made available to New Mexicans for the last two years of the pandemic. New Mexico state leadership announced this week its decision to forego PCR testing via remote sites state-wide in favor of at-home antigen tests by the end of 2022. Already limited in many rural communities, Antigen tests, that are either free or available in the drug stores, test only for COVID. However, as shown by the hot red pandemic CDC map, the health of New Mexicans is threatened by the "triple-demic" of COVID, FLU and RSV. PCR testing has shown to be highly effective in not only detecting new strains of COVID variants but also simultaneously detecting FLU and RSV. As a result, accurate and readily available PCR testing helps mitigate the spread of COVID and is invaluable to physicians in determining treatment. Becker's Hospital Review reported this week that "nearly 20,000 people were hospitalized with flu during the week of Thanksgiving, marking a nearly 74 percent increase from the week prior and the highest figure seen for this week in a decade."

Govatski said, "Net Medical cares about your whole health. Our mobile testing vans provide professional and comprehensive services to get you on your way to feeling better, quicker. After January 1st, 2023, each testing van will have Immunity Science's Immune Defense Kit for sale. In addition, each person who tests with us will receive our wellness goodie bag, chock full of free samples of Immunity Science's vitamins, nasal spray and cough drop product lines. So no worries New Mexico, we'll take care of you long after the government ceases testing. Because we care about you! Immunity Science is a subsidiary of Net Medical. Visit www.netmedical.com for testing site locations and hours. And don't forget to visit www.immunityscience.store for your preventative care products."

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that is particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and its proprietary Telemed telemedicine platform. No other telemedicine company offers the same extensive and integrated menu of telemedicine services as Net Medical.

