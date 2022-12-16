The Board of Directors of Linkfire A/S Postpones the Subscription Deadline in Connection with the Direct Issue for Administrative Reasons

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Linkfire (

STO:LINKFI, Financial) Reference is made to the company announcement of 5 December 2022, in which the deadline for subscription and payment of the cash consideration for the new shares in the Company's directed issue was postponed to today, 9 December 2022.

The administrative issue relating to one investor's payment continues to persist. As per agreement between the Company and each of the investors, the investor has received an extended deadline until the beginning of the week, starting 12 December 2022.

The Company will provide an update if the issue has not been solved before Thursday, 16 December 2022.

Copenhagen, 9 December 2022
Board of directors of Linkfire

For further information, please contact:
Linkfire
Tobias Demuth, CFO
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: [email protected]

About Linkfire - Empowering entertainment discovery everywhere
Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

Attachments

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731140/The-Board-of-Directors-of-Linkfire-AS-Postpones-the-Subscription-Deadline-in-Connection-with-the-Direct-Issue-for-Administrative-Reasons

