SportsTek Acquisition Corp. and Metavisio (d/b/a Thomson Computing) Further Extend Exclusivity Period for Discussions With Respect to a Business Combination

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SPTK, SPTKU, and SPTKW), a Delaware corporation (“SportsTek” or the “Company”), announced today that it has extended the exclusivity period under the non-binding letter of intent with Metavisio (d/b/a Thomson Computing) (“Metavisio”), a French company specializing in building, marketing, and selling laptops, whose securities are listed on Euronext Growth in Paris, with respect to a proposed business combination transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction is based on an enterprise value of Metavisio of USD 140 million to USD 160 million; however, such valuation is subject to due diligence by the Company of Metavisio. The exclusivity period for due diligence and the negotiation of a definitive agreement, as extended, will expire on December 31. 2022. A binding commitment with respect to the Proposed Transaction by the Company will only result from the execution of a definitive agreement and then only upon the terms and conditions set forth in the definitive agreement. There can be no assurance that the Company and Metavisio will enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the Proposed Transaction, or, if entered into, there is no certainty of the terms that will be contained in such definitive agreement.

About SportsTek

SportsTek is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. SportsTek’s strategy is to find a business combination partner and to drive long-term stockholder value creation through the collective experience of the Company’s management team. For more information, you can access our public filings at the SEC’s web site http://www.sec.gov.

About Metavisio

METAVISIO (THOMSON Computing) (ALTHO) is a French company that specializes in building, marketing, and selling laptops, whose securities are listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact

SportsTek Acquisition Corp.
918-957-1086


SportsTek-Acquisition-Corp-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.