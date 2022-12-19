PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group ( MESA) today announced that it will file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with regard to its annual report on Form 10-K (the “2022 10-K”) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Form 12b-25 will allow the Company an additional fifteen calendar days to file the 2022 10-K, which is due on December 14, 2022.



In accordance with today's announcement, the Company is canceling its previously announced earnings release and call scheduled for after market close on December 12. The Company expects to file the 2022 10-K as soon as practicable and no later than the December 29, 2022 deadline in compliance with Rule 12b-25. As soon as the filing date is confirmed, the Company will announce the updated timing for the release of its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 107 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of September 30, 2022, Mesa operated or leased a fleet of 158 aircraft with approximately 306 daily departures and 2,500 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and flight service agreement with DHL.

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

