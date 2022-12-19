Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced it reached a major fiber milestone with a Tier 1 operator in the US. The deployment, which delivers more than 20,000 10G PON (Passive Optical Network) ports of Vecima’s Entra® Fiber Access portfolio, brings high-speed broadband to underserved communities.

The Entra SF-4X Access Node is an environmentally hardened, remote optical line terminal (R-OLT) with four 10 Gbps Ethernet Passive Optical Network (10G-EPON) ports and up to four 10 Gbps Ethernet uplinks. With support for DOCSIS® Provisioning of EPON (DPoE), the SF-4X Access Node provides service operators with a fiber-to-the-premises (home or business) solution and is an essential component of the Entra Distributed Access solution.

Vecima recently reported that deployments of its next-generation Entra Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) cable and fiber access products rose 192% year-over-year, with nearly 50 customers worldwide ordering its Entra products. The Company also recently announced that its Entra Remote PHY, MACPHY, and 10G PON Remote OLT nodes and 10G PON OLT chassis platforms are deployed at eight out of the top 12 largest Cable Operators in North America.

Vecima recently announced the expansion of its PON portfolio with the launch of the Entra EXS1610 All-PON 10G shelf solution, which broadly supports widely deployed PON standards, including both XGS-PON and 10G-EPON. This purpose-built platform enables service providers to shorten time-to-market for fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) solutions and future-proof their access networks.

“Fiber is dominating the build-out of rural broadband and network extensions,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Dell’Oro Group. “Dell’Oro Group expects global demand of PON deployments to grow by 8% annually and reach a total annual spend of $13.6 billion in 2026. Vecima is one of the early leaders in the R-OLT space and is positioned to take advantage of the trend toward more fiber.”

“Vecima is proud to support our customer as they expand fiber-to-the-premise service for network extensions and rural broadband roll outs,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “In addition, we’re helping the operator evolve its cable access network to reach 10G, including deployment of Vecima’s Remote PHY products.”

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio, recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the 2021 North America market share leader in Remote MACPHY and 10G PON Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With scalable, open, and flexible fiber access networks that meet the 10G+ bandwidth demands of tomorrow, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today. Learn more about Vecima’s Entra Fiber Access portfolio at vecima.com%2Fnetwork-access.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. For more information, please visit www.vecima.com.

