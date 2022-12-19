WisdomTree Named as a 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree, Inc. (: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced it has been named a 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments (P&I) for the third year in a row and the sixth year since the award was created. The annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

This recognition was awarded in a year in which WisdomTree has expanded beyond traditional asset management and entered the digital asset and blockchain spaces with the development of WisdomTree Prime™, a blockchain-native mobile wallet targeted for public launch in the first quarter of 2023. WisdomTree’s digital asset and blockchain initiatives have created exciting employment opportunities both internally and externally, appealing to candidates as a chance to be part of a team building new products and services with the support, reputation and security of an established firm.

Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree Founder and CEO, said, “As we continue to succeed on the merit of our products and practices, we recognize that our employees are our greatest asset—acting as ambassadors for the firm by making a positive impact both internally and externally, and maintaining a collaborative and empowering work environment.”

WisdomTree continues to invest in its employees and their development at every turn. The company offers formal professional development resources and has a policy that allows employees at every level to hold an equity stake in the company. WisdomTree also encourages an inclusive culture where every employee has a voice, and over the past few years has enhanced its commitment to inclusion with the formation and development of its Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council.

“We are honored to be selected as a ‘Best Place to Work’ by P&I,” said Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO. “We attribute this win to our exceptional team that fosters a strong workplace culture and genuine sense of community—one in which our employees are proud to be a part of.”

WisdomTree is a remote-first company, offering employees the flexibility to work at home or in the office. This, along with a focus on physical and mental health, showcases WisdomTree’s ongoing commitment to employee well-being and a healthy work-life balance. The company offers counseling services, weekly meditation and daily yoga, unlimited vacation and additional team-wide days off for employees to take a break, switch off from work and prioritize personal wellness.

“As their employees attest, the companies named to this year’s ‘Best Places to Work’ list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,” said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. “Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

About WisdomTree
WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $81 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

About Pensions & Investments
Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

