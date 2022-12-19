Financial advisor Matthew De Vries, MBA, CFP®, AAMSTM, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Edward Jones in Fargo, North Dakota. De Vries decided to move his practice to Ameriprise because of the firm’s positive reputation, flexibility, and comprehensive resources – all of which will enable him to provide an excellent client experience today and into the future. His team, called Surety Wealth Group, manages $125 million in assets, and has served clients for nearly 15 years.

“Clients’ priorities are our team’s priorities,” said De Vries, reflecting on the decision. “At Ameriprise, we have the flexibility to operate an independent practice while having the powerful resources from an industry-leading firm to meet and exceed our clients’ high expectations.”

Additionally, De Vries added, “I’ve dedicated my career to serving clients with integrity, and I’m proud to align with Ameriprise. The firm has a positive, nationally recognized brand, and is also committed to giving back and serving local communities well.”

In 2023, he plans to launch “Be the Difference” quarterly events where he will invite clients, staff members, and their families to volunteer at charities that support the Fargo community.

Surety Wealth Group includes financial planning assistant Danelle Bunn, client service specialist Annette McGrath, office administrator Janet Hellman, and office manager Laurie De Vries. Ameriprise franchise field vice president Britt Tappen supports the team.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,600 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

