2 David Tepper Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows

Amazon and Salesforce are on sale currently

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The guru's top holdings have posted mixed performances so far this year.
Article's Main Image

With only a few weeks left in 2022, a couple stocks in

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s equity portfolio have closed in on their 52-week lows as the market continues to contend with rising inflation and interest rate hikes, among other geopolitical concerns.

Similarly, after posting a 28.7% total return for 2021, the S&P 500 Index has tumbled nearly 18% so far this year.

1602348421316968448.png

Since its founding in 1993, the guru’s Florida-based hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, has earned an international reputation for producing strong returns among Wall Street investors. Known for being a distressed-debt specialist, filings show the billionaire guru’s firm focuses on investing in equities and debt of distressed companies, exchange warrants, options, futures notes and junk bonds.

In 2019, Tepper converted the firm into a family office as a result of becoming the owner of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team.

As of Dec. 12, the stocks Tepper holds that collapsed to near their lowest prices in a year were Amazon.com Inc. (

AMZN, Financial) and Salesforce Inc. (CRM, Financial).

The third-quarter 13F filing showed the guru’s equity portfolio consisted of 22 stocks as of the three months ended Sept. 30, which was valued at $1.36 billion. The holdings have posted somewhat mixed performances so far in 2022, with nine of the top 20 positions declining.

1602347930340130816.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Amazon

Amazon’s (

AMZN, Financial) shares have tumbled more than 45% over the past year. The stock is currently 3.11% above its annual low of $85.87.

1602349293467959296.png

Tepper holds 1.45 million shares of the company, which represent 12.04% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has gained 35.48% on the investment so far, which is currently his third-largest position.

1602349970382487552.png

The Seattle-based e-commerce company, which also operates in cloud computing, online advertising, streaming and artificial intelligence, has a $903.46 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $88.71 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 81.25, a price-book ratio of 6.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The GF Score of 89 out of 100 suggests the company has good outperformance potential on the back of strong ratings for profitability and growth and middling marks for financial strength, momentum and GF Value.

1602351826106155008.png

Although the company has issued new long-term debt in recent years, it is still manageable due to adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 3.39 also indicates it is in good standing currently even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The weighted average cost of capital eclipses the return on invested capital, meaning it is struggling to create value as it grows.

Amazon is also being supported by an expanding operating margin and returns on equity, assets and capital that are outperforming over half of its competitors. Further, the moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 indicates conditions are typical for a stable company. Due to a slowdown in revenue per share growth, however, the predictability rank of five out of five stars is on watch. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return an average of 12.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Amazon,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.49% of its outstanding shares. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment Management, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and several other gurus also have significant positions in the stock.

Salesforce

Shares of Salesforce (

CRM, Financial) have declined approximately 50% over the last 12 months. The stock is currently 2.21% above its yearly low of $127.02.

1602358560958808064.png

The investor owns 190,000 shares of the company, reflecting 2.01% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows Davis has gained an estimated 17.48% on the investment so far.

1602359054380924928.png

The tech company headquartered in San Francisco, which provides customer relationship management software and applications that are focused on sales, customer service and analytics, has a market cap of $133.32 billion; its shares were trading around $133.32 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 476.14, a price-book ratio of 2.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

Accordingto the GF Score of 86, the company has good outperformance potential. While it received high ranks for profitability and growth, the financial strength, GF Value and momentum ratings were more moderate.

1602358775103193088.png

The Altman Z-Score of 2.89 indicates the company is under some pressure since its assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. Further, the WACC exceeds the ROIC by a wide margin, so it is struggling to create value.

In addition to Salesforce’s operating margin declining, its returns are underperforming versus industry peers. It has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, however, and the 4.5-star predictability rank is on watch despite recording consistent earnings and revenue per share growth over the past several years. GuruFocus found companies with this rank returned, on average, 10.6% annually.

With 1.27% of outstanding shares, Fisher is Salesforce’s largest guru shareholder. Other gurus invested in the stock include Segalas,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Gore’s firm, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio), Halvorsen, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio).

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.