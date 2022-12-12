Osmium Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $19.00Mil. The top holdings were LOV(58.28%), KIRK(27.07%), and TUEM(14.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Osmium Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Osmium Partners, LLC bought 10,000,000 shares of NAS:TUEM for a total holding of 1,073,507. The trade had a 8.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.445.

On 12/12/2022, Tuesday Morning Corp traded for a price of $2.88 per share and a market cap of $17.30Mil. The stock has returned -95.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tuesday Morning Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.01.

The guru sold out of their 64,981-share investment in NYSE:AXR. Previously, the stock had a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.25 during the quarter.

On 12/12/2022, Amrep Corp traded for a price of $11.01 per share and a market cap of $57.86Mil. The stock has returned -30.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amrep Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 72,100-share investment in NYSE:EXPR. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.01 during the quarter.

On 12/12/2022, Express, Inc. traded for a price of $1.11 per share and a market cap of $75.82Mil. The stock has returned -67.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Express, Inc. has a price-earnings ratio of 37.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 14,800-share investment in NYSE:BSM. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.15 during the quarter.

On 12/12/2022, Black Stone Minerals LP traded for a price of $17.34 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned 81.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Stone Minerals LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.53 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 145,076-share investment in NAS:OP. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.58 during the quarter.

On 12/12/2022, OceanPal Inc traded for a price of $0.1949 per share and a market cap of $5.81Mil. The stock has returned -89.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OceanPal Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

