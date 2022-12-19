Palo Alto, California, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 12, 2022, Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that it has filed a supplement to its definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”), dated November 29, 2022, in connection with a special meeting in lieu of an annual meeting of the stockholders (the “Meeting”) to consider and vote on certain proposals, including an extension of the date by which the Company has to complete a business combination (the “Business Combination”) from January 12, 2023 to July 12, 2023 (the “Extension”). As stated in the Proxy Statement, the Sponsor had informed the Company that it (or its designees) intended to contribute to the Company Loans of $0.04 for each public share that is not redeemed for each calendar month that is needed by the Company to complete the Business Combination until July 12, 2023 if the Extension were to be approved and implemented. On December 12, 2022, the Sponsor informed the Company that it does not intend to make any such Loans in connection with the Extension. Accordingly, in the event the Extension is implemented, no additional deposit will be made to the Company’s trust account.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry. The Company is led by co-Chief Executive Officer Ross Haghighat, co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bell, Chairman of the Board, Arthur Coviello, and Vice Chairman of the Board, Paul Deninger.

The Company and its directors and executive officers and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in respect of the Extension. Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers is available in its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC (defined below).

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") in connection with a special meeting in lieu of an annual meeting of the stockholders (the "Meeting") to consider and vote upon the Extension and other matters and, beginning on November 30, 2022, mailed the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders as of the November 22, 2022 record date for the Meeting.

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.




