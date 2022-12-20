CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading global provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, announced today that the company will be added to the NASDAQ 100 Index®, effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Widely recognized as one of the world’s largest preeminent large-cap indexes, the NASDAQ 100 Index® is comprised of the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange based on market capitalization. The Index is home to many high-performing companies from popular sectors like technology, healthcare, consumer goods and services and industrials.

CoStar Group was founded by Andy Florance based on his vision to digitize the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives. CoStar Group now operates over 25 industry-leading brands and employs more than 5,600 people across 14 countries. The company became publicly traded via an initial public offering in 1998, raising $23 million. Most recently, CoStar Group revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 was over $2 billion, with market capitalization of $33.32 billion as of Monday, December 12, 2022. Additionally, CoStar Group was selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market, this past September.

“The NASDAQ 100 Index® is home to some of the most technologically advanced and innovative companies in the country and we’re honored to have CoStar Group recognized amongst this talented group,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “At the forefront of CoStar Group’s success are our dedicated employees, our passion to drive innovation in an ever-evolving industry and our commitment to achieving exceptional results for our customers and shareholders. I am immensely proud of the progress we have achieved as a team and look forward to continuing this positive momentum in the new year.”

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.costargroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

