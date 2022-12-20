Strategic alliance intended to activate new marketing channels for both companies for extended reach and higher performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ) (“the Company”), a global provider of e-commerce and customer acquisition solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with MediaJel, Inc., a leading marketing platform primarily serving regulated industries.

The strategic alliance is intended to create mutually beneficial opportunities for both companies to provide more powerful technological benefits to their customers, thereby growing their respective top lines across their proprietary platforms. The companies expect that it will enhance each company’s ability to activate new marketing channels with significantly extended reach, expected higher performance and ROI, creating new lines of business while strengthening their present competitive advantages and producing meaningful cross-marketing opportunities.

Accordingly, management and the Boards of Directors of both companies anticipate the alliance will increase competitive advantages, enterprise value, and brand equity.

Logiq expects that its consumer targeting and acquisition capabilities will be greatly accelerated by access to MediaJel’s consumer audience engine and programmatic digital marketing platform, which opens up new mediums within which clients can deploy marketing campaigns to reach a wider yet more targeted customer audience.

MediaJel expects that its advertisers in the ‘regulated’ industries such as cannabis, eSports, online gambling, crypto, pharmaceutical and others will benefit from Logiq’s world class performance marketing tools. Logiq’s lead generation abilities are expected to be the first of their kind to be deployed in the cannabis industry.

Commenting on the deal, Jake Litke, MediaJel Chief Executive Officer, said, “We believe that this is a terrific technological win, and an exceptional opportunity to rapidly create strong value for both companies’ customers and shareholders by strengthening our mutual technology and services offerings by an order of magnitude. We have already hit the ground running, with joint service development planning sessions calendared so we can launch our sharply upgraded offerings and collateral materials in the days and weeks ahead.”

Logiq CEO, Brent Suen, said, “We originally met the MediaJel team in May of this year and have spent months working together on strategic initiatives, driven by our desire to move into the regulated industry verticals. Logiq brings important synergistic technology components to the table, including our recently built Outcome AI platform, formerly known as Push Interactive, which is our core business results-based system, to boost yield performance from advertising, as well as our consumer re-engagement and reactivation lead generation system.

“We believe that the alliance will enable Logiq to accelerate our focus on consumer targeting and new customer acquisition through our access to MediaJel’s consumer intelligence platform and channel reach,” Mr. Suen added. “MediaJel represents an ideal partner for combining domain expertise in a regulated industry, solid customer base within, and new targeting tools for customer acquisition and engagement. Our collective goal is to become a key player in the cannabis marketing and advertising space.”

About MediaJel, Inc.

MediaJel is a leading marketing platform primarily serving regulated industries. By combining proprietary digital attribution with comprehensive industry integrations, MediaJel is able to deliver clear, transparent marketing results from impression to transaction. For more info, visit: https://www.mediajel.com/

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and customer acquisition solutions by simplifying digital advertising. Logiq’s software and services provide innovative ways to target, engage and influence online consumers.

