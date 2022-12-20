Belden's New DCX System Supports Fast & Easy Management of Terminations in Fiber-Dense Environments

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Belden, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its DCX System, an innovative, high-density, end-to-end fiber infrastructure solution with built-in futureproof functionality for any data center. It provides extremely high fiber termination density in a small footprint, with 3,840* terminations per DCX cabinet, 1,280 terminated fibers per square foot.

The DCX System is designed to maximize signal integrity through bend radius control for incoming and outgoing cables. Patch cord access is made simple with pull-out trays and plenty of clearance around each connector. The DCX System also supports many fiber termination methods and migration from any combination of 8- or 12-fiber pre-terminated adapter frames without infrastructure changes.

As an end-to-end fiber infrastructure solution, the DCX System includes:

  • Space-saving optical distribution frame front-access cabinets that are completely configurable and scalable by assembling side by side and/or back-to-back
  • Cabinet components, including additional cable entry brackets and patch cord telescopic spools, that are simple to install to dress incoming cables and patch cords
  • Optical distribution frame housings that are available in left-to-right and right-to-left configurations, with a front-access design that pulls out for easy access to cables
  • The adapter frames and cassettes maximize ROI by migrating networking technologies in the same housing such as the assembly of two (Base-24), four (Base-12) or six (Base-8) cassettes per housing tray
  • Rack-mount patch panel housings available in 1U, 2U and 4U configurations that are compatible with all DCX Cassettes and Adapter Frames

“Fiber usage is increasing in many environments, including data centers, broadcast environments and large venues and stadiums, to support higher density and emerging technologies,” says Benoit Chevarie, global product manager for connectivity at Belden. “The DCX System provides a way to effectively manage growing numbers of fiber connections to ensure uptime and efficient operation and maintenance.”

To learn more about the DCX System and managing high-density fiber connections, visit www.belden.com%2FDCX.

*Other termination models available outside of the United States

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and more secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity—from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, the Belden logo, Belden Horizon, Hirschmann, and Lumberg Automation are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213005123r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005123/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.