Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT list by Foundry’s Computerworld.

The Best Place to Work in IT award is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals globally. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, inclusion and diversity, future of work, training and retention. The rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

“At Zebra, we invest in our employees through a wide range of wellness resources, compensation packages and developmental programs because we value their career ambitions and personal investment in our success,” said Matt Ausman, Chief Information Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We are honored to be recognized once again as a best place to work in IT and will continue to offer industry-leading programming to ensure our employees are empowered to succeed at work and in life.”

This is the fourth time in five years that Zebra’s IT team has been recognized by Computerworld for its comprehensive talent management strategy dedicated to inclusion and diversity, individual development, performance leadership and rewards.

Unique training offerings for Zebra IT employees include a three-year rotational development program with multiple pathways based on candidates’ preferences, a program where employees have access to internal short-term development opportunities aligned to their career aspirations, and immersive Agile workshops for those interested in Cloud migration tactics and processes.

“Adapting to a ‘new normal’ has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year’s winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs,” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “Importantly, this year’s award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion.”

The full list of 2023 Best Places to Work in IT is available at www.computerworld.com.

