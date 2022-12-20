Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) invites the public and media to experience life at the Intelligent Edge through interactive demonstrations and expert discussions at CES 2023.

Visit the ADI booth: Connecting the physical and digital worlds by both sensing and processing at the edge will make data and insights available where decisions are made, resulting in faster and more effective execution. Stop by booth #4725 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall to learn how the Intelligent Edge will impact every moment of our lives, big or small, to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges by enabling a more efficient, safer, and sustainable future.

“Insights from the Edge” Panel Sessions: ADI executives will be joined by experts and thought leaders in a series of conversations about how technology is enriching lives and accelerating human breakthroughs. All discussions will be held at ADI’s booth. For any updates on panel sessions or details regarding ADI at CES, please visit www.analog.com%2Fces.

Panel sessions:

The Future of Automotive: Bringing Personalized and Immersive Experiences into the Vehicle Thursday, January 5, 11:30-11:55 a.m. Participants: ADI, Jaguar Land Rover, and Harman

The Ocean’s Critical Role in Combatting Climate Change Friday, January 6, 12:00-12:25 p.m. Participants: ADI and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI)



Demonstrations: Explore 30 live demos featuring ADI’s technology to see how the Intelligent Edge will continue to advance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability in our daily lives from the ordinary to the extraordinary.

Automotive: Explore how ADI’s innovations are enabling a more personalized, immersive, safe, and sustainable mobility experience. ADI’s advancements in connectivity, audio processing platforms, and power management solutions are pioneering a seamless transition from home to vehicle.

Discover how ADI’s technology is making the office work from anywhere, as well as streamlining and enhancing the way we create and enjoy movies, music, and media. Digital Healthcare: See how ADI’s sensing technologies in a range of wearables continuously monitor body vital signs to support the management of health and sleep patterns.

See how ADI’s sensing technologies in a range of wearables continuously monitor body vital signs to support the management of health and sleep patterns. Industrial: Watch how terrain-based navigation and stabilization are helping to make workdays safer and more productive. See ADI’s technology in action as it helps vehicles operate more safely and efficiently in agriculture, on construction sites, and more.

Award-winning technology: Learn more about the ADTF3175 which earned a 2023 CES Innovation Award for opening up endless possibilities in augmented and mixed reality. The ADTF3175 is the industry’s first high-resolution, industry quality, indirect Time-of-Flight+module for 3D depth sensing and vision systems. The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. Consumer Technology Association (CTA) did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

