Join Analog Devices at CES 2023 to Experience Life at the Intelligent Edge

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) invites the public and media to experience life at the Intelligent Edge through interactive demonstrations and expert discussions at CES 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005144/en/

ADI_at_CES_2023_Image.jpg

Join Analog Devices at CES 2023 (West Hall, Booth #4725) to experience life at the Intelligent Edge. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Visit the ADI booth: Connecting the physical and digital worlds by both sensing and processing at the edge will make data and insights available where decisions are made, resulting in faster and more effective execution. Stop by booth #4725 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall to learn how the Intelligent Edge will impact every moment of our lives, big or small, to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges by enabling a more efficient, safer, and sustainable future.

“Insights from the Edge” Panel Sessions: ADI executives will be joined by experts and thought leaders in a series of conversations about how technology is enriching lives and accelerating human breakthroughs. All discussions will be held at ADI’s booth. For any updates on panel sessions or details regarding ADI at CES, please visit www.analog.com%2Fces.

Panel sessions:

  • The Future of Automotive: Bringing Personalized and Immersive Experiences into the Vehicle
    • Thursday, January 5, 11:30-11:55 a.m.
    • Participants: ADI, Jaguar Land Rover, and Harman
  • The Ocean’s Critical Role in Combatting Climate Change
    • Friday, January 6, 12:00-12:25 p.m.
    • Participants: ADI and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI)

Demonstrations: Explore 30 live demos featuring ADI’s technology to see how the Intelligent Edge will continue to advance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability in our daily lives from the ordinary to the extraordinary.

  • Automotive: Explore how ADI’s innovations are enabling a more personalized, immersive, safe, and sustainable mobility experience. ADI’s advancements in connectivity, audio processing platforms, and power management solutions are pioneering a seamless transition from home to vehicle.
  • Consumer: Discover how ADI’s technology is making the office work from anywhere, as well as streamlining and enhancing the way we create and enjoy movies, music, and media.
  • Digital Healthcare: See how ADI’s sensing technologies in a range of wearables continuously monitor body vital signs to support the management of health and sleep patterns.
  • Industrial: Watch how terrain-based navigation and stabilization are helping to make workdays safer and more productive. See ADI’s technology in action as it helps vehicles operate more safely and efficiently in agriculture, on construction sites, and more.

Award-winning technology: Learn more about the ADTF3175 which earned a 2023 CES Innovation Award for opening up endless possibilities in augmented and mixed reality. The ADTF3175 is the industry’s first high-resolution, industry quality, indirect Time-of-Flight+module for 3D depth sensing and vision systems. The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. Consumer Technology Association (CTA) did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213005144r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005144/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.