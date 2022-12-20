Digerati Technologies' Subsidiary NextLevel Internet offers Omni-Channel Client Engagement with the Launch of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. ( DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a unified communications and cloud services (UCaaS) provider for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market, today announced the roll-out of a new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. This new Omni-Channel CCaaS offering, which will initially be available through Digerati’s subsidiary NextLevel Internet, will enhance the portfolio of solutions the Company is currently offering to the SMB marketplace.

NextLevel’s new intelligent Contact Center suite of services uses a combination of artificial intelligence (AI), workflow automation, virtual agents, intelligent call routing, integrations, reporting, and employee collaboration tools to help businesses reduce costs and improve the customer experience, all without the need to add additional resources. As a cloud-based solution, NextLevel’s Contact Center allows its business users to deliver superior customer care from anywhere.

“This new product further extends our approach of being a single-source solution provider in the UCaaS and CCaaS space,” said Arthur L. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Digerati. “This latest product announcement enhances our existing call center solution with a truly robust omni-channel contact center solution.”

NextLevel’s new CCaaS solution makes adding, expanding, and integrating various communications channels easier and less resource intensive. In addition to traditional contact center voice functionality, this new omni-channel product that encompasses the next-generation in CCaaS technology supports multiple digital channels, including chat, email, SMS, social media, and other messaging apps.

Derek Gietzen, NextLevel’s President, said, “The new Contact Center product gives businesses of all sizes the advantage of an enterprise-grade cloud contact center solution that is powerful, affordable, and yet easy to deploy. It lets employees focus on delivering a great client experience with every engagement. We are excited about the new revenue and upsell opportunities with this new offering.”

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. ( DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com), Nexogy (Nexogy.com), SkyNet Telecom (Skynettelecom.net), and NextLevel Internet (nextlevelinternet.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, CCaaS, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Facebook: Digerati Technologies, Inc.
Twitter: @DIGERATI_IR
LinkedIn: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Investors

ClearThink
Brian Loper
[email protected]
(347) 413-4234

ti?nf=ODcxMzA4MiM1MzA5NTg3IzIwOTA2NDQ=
Digerati-Technologies.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.