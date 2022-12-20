SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. ( DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a unified communications and cloud services (UCaaS) provider for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market, today announced the roll-out of a new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. This new Omni-Channel CCaaS offering, which will initially be available through Digerati’s subsidiary NextLevel Internet, will enhance the portfolio of solutions the Company is currently offering to the SMB marketplace.



NextLevel’s new intelligent Contact Center suite of services uses a combination of artificial intelligence (AI), workflow automation, virtual agents, intelligent call routing, integrations, reporting, and employee collaboration tools to help businesses reduce costs and improve the customer experience, all without the need to add additional resources. As a cloud-based solution, NextLevel’s Contact Center allows its business users to deliver superior customer care from anywhere.

“This new product further extends our approach of being a single-source solution provider in the UCaaS and CCaaS space,” said Arthur L. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Digerati. “This latest product announcement enhances our existing call center solution with a truly robust omni-channel contact center solution.”

NextLevel’s new CCaaS solution makes adding, expanding, and integrating various communications channels easier and less resource intensive. In addition to traditional contact center voice functionality, this new omni-channel product that encompasses the next-generation in CCaaS technology supports multiple digital channels, including chat, email, SMS, social media, and other messaging apps.

Derek Gietzen, NextLevel’s President, said, “The new Contact Center product gives businesses of all sizes the advantage of an enterprise-grade cloud contact center solution that is powerful, affordable, and yet easy to deploy. It lets employees focus on delivering a great client experience with every engagement. We are excited about the new revenue and upsell opportunities with this new offering.”

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. ( DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com), Nexogy (Nexogy.com), SkyNet Telecom (Skynettelecom.net), and NextLevel Internet (nextlevelinternet.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, CCaaS, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Facebook: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Twitter: @DIGERATI_IR

LinkedIn: Digerati Technologies, Inc.



Investors

ClearThink

Brian Loper

[email protected]

(347) 413-4234